NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $128,684.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,208.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.02925455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02437695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00487973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00705687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00644314 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

