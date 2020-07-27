Noir Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Noir has a market cap of $309,246.37 and approximately $566.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.01920698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117933 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,299,986 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.