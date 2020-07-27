Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

NVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Nuvista Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $164.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

