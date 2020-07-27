Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Huobi. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $224,548.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,208,551,245 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

