OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Up 7%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 504,250 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 499,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.