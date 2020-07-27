OneRoot Network Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $825,842.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.05258387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00057708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015378 BTC.

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

