OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Tops $1.19 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1.19 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.97 or 0.04641536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

