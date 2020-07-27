Opacity (OPQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $213,334.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $213,334.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.01884468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00179131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00105061 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

