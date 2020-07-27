Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.01916923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00198142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00118478 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.