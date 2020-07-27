Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 10.4%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.85, 30,319,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 14,832,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research firms have commented on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Opko Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Opko Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 607,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.