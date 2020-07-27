OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.70, approximately 1,099,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,192,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 0.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

