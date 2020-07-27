Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Achieves $489,004.57

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $489,004.57 and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00760794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.01554354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00150966 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00149441 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,056.42 or 1.00172862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

