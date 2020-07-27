Origin Protocol Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $25.53 million and $9.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.05258387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00057708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015378 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,994,609 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

