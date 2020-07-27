ParkinGo (GOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00037986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,118.53 or 1.00589047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00156985 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,109,170 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.