Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Party City Holdco posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 331.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.44 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,666,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,714,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 268,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,365,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 3,300,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

