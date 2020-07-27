Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post $228.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.02 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $563.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.44 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

