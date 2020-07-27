Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 10%

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $29.74, approximately 169,681 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 93,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($4.74). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.