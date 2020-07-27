Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.95, 135,317 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 220,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $4,609,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,116,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,081,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $109,666,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

