Patientory One Day Volume Tops $1,770.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $524,442.10 and $1,770.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.04570225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00052607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.