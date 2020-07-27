Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.01920698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117933 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

