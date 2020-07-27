PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $360,694.19 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $360,694.19 and $335.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.01884468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00179131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00105061 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

