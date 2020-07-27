PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 282,586 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 23,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.