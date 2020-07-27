PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,359,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

