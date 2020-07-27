PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Trading 13.4% Higher

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.71, 207,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 121,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in PFSweb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

