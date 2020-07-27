Phantasma Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $452,147.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.86 or 1.00760462 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00157005 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

