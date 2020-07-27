Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $78.54. 7,344,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,285. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.