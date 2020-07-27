Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $582,841.76 and approximately $3,682.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00763547 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00148658 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,998,041 coins and its circulating supply is 419,737,605 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

