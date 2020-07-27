Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

GrubHub stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.00. 1,816,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,318. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,541. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 345.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GrubHub by 153.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 172.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 113,431 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

