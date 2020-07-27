PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $10.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $74.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $135.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $159.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.79 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Union Gaming Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

AGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,400. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 131,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

