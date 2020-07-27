PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, approximately 105,544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 165,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.96.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 296,585 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

