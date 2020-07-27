Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 48.8% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $13,004.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,646,834 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

