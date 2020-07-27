Profile Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $154,900.55 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 376% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $154,900.55 and $6.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.86 or 1.00760462 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00157005 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

