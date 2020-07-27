QLC Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.14 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $2.14 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

