Qredit (XQR) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $265,123.33 and $550.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002123 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004945 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001889 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.