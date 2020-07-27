RealChain Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market capitalization of $166,587.38 and $5,029.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.04570225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00052607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002135 BTC.

About RealChain

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,883,281 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

