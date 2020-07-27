Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norbord (OSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

7/24/2020 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

5/28/2020 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Norbord stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,660. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norbord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norbord by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Norbord by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Norbord by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

