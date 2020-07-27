Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolent Health (EVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH):

7/21/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

6/2/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

6/1/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,122,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,056. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $935.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Evolent Health by 142.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

