Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolent Health (EVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH):
- 7/21/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “
- 7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/26/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 6/2/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.
- 6/1/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “
Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,122,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,056. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $935.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
