Remme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,392.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $86,392.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.05219288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.