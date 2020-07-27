Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:

7/24/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

7/8/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales have been declining for six months in a row in May 2020, which remains a woe. The company did not provide guidance for 2020 citing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that results for the balance of the year will continue to bear the impact. Caterpillar’s results this year are likely to be impacted by a weak backlog, a sluggish manufacturing sector, reduced spending at mining customers and low oil prices. The earnings estimate for the current year has thus undergone negative revisions lately. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company has taken actions to reduce costs that will help sustain margins amid low volumes. Strong liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives including e-commerce will fuel growth.”

6/30/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.50.

6/18/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/12/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

