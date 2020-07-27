Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, 5,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 241.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

In other Research Frontiers news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $59,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 180,993 shares of company stock valued at $630,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

