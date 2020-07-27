Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 6.8%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 670,208 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 717,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock worth $59,141. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

