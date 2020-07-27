Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 9.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.33, approximately 347,631 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 432,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

