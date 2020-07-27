Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.00. 768,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

