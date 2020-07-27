RPICoin Market Cap Reaches $28,570.29 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 56% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $28,570.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048876 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 987,671,981 coins and its circulating supply is 947,660,045 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

