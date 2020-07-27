Ruff Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $785,978.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $785,978.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

