Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report $29.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.57 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $407.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $675.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.59 million to $768.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 433,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

