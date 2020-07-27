Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives $11.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 220,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,248. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.