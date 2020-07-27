Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Up 6.3%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.07, approximately 267,864 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 274,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.