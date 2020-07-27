Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 732,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

