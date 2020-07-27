SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 6.6%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.02 and last traded at $114.18, 3,486,605 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,950,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 505.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

